“With the launch of Definisse KP1, Relife, with its scientific approach, has decided to address the theme of Beautify Time, therefore to make time more beautiful without stopping it, as we know that it is not possible to stop time with a scientific approach , but thanks to this new anti-ageing line it is possible to slow down the degradation of collagen to improve the quality of the skin.”

Mel Warren, marketing portfolio strategy manager of Relife, said this on the sidelines of the presentation event of Definisse KP1 Collagen Modulator Bio-Peptide, the new line of products with the exclusive collagen modulating peptide Key Peptide One KP1, explaining the revolutionary approach to anti-ageing adopted by the aesthetic medicine company, part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886 and currently present in 140 countries around the world, with more than 17,000 employees. Relife’s Mission, in fact, is to promote this approach in order to help people achieve complete psychophysical well-being.

Still in the field of beauty and well-being, Relife promoted the work of art “Fragments of Beauty”, created by the Swiss master Simon Berger to combat age-shaming. To create the work, the artist broke a glass wall with a hammer bearing the hateful comments that are frequently read on social networks. Among the fragments of those offensive messages, Berger brought out a female face, managing to transform hatred into strength and beauty: “With Fragments of Beauty Relife takes a stand against what women suffer every day on social media, starting from age-shaming. Through this work of art, therefore, the company wants to draw attention to this issue and underline that it is important to continue to love yourself even if you receive negative comments on social platforms”, concludes Warren.