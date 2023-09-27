“What is interesting is that the three products were tested individually on three different volunteer populations. Each product was used twice a day, morning and evening, by the panel of volunteers for that specific product and the results were truly surprising. Already after just one month, important changes were found both in the skin parameters and in the appearance of the skin. And we know that what is visible is the key to the success of the cosmetic product.”

Thus Adele Sparavigna, surgeon specialist in Dermatology and Venereology, on the sidelines of the presentation event of Definisse KP1 Collagen Modulator Bio-Peptide, the new line of products with the exclusive collagen modulating peptide Key Peptide One KP1, commenting on the results of the clinical tests carried out.

A revolutionary approach to anti-ageing adopted by Relife, an aesthetic medicine company that promotes a revolutionary approach to help people achieve complete psychophysical well-being. Relife is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886 and currently present in 140 countries around the world, with more than 17,000 employees.

The new line is made up of three specific products for the face – Definisse KP1 regenerating serum, Definisse KP1 redensifying cream and Definisse KP1 revitalizing eye contour – and each formulation combines KP1 with high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HA) and other specific ingredients for radiant, younger-looking skin: “We also subjected all the volunteers who participated to clinical photos and we noticed a reduction in roughness and, above all, micro-roughness. Furthermore – continues the expert – we have seen an increase in the homogeneity of the surface microrelief, brightness and skin tone. We can therefore state that the results found were satisfactory and well perceived by the volunteers themselves.”

The skin speaks, but not only. Being also our largest organ, it is in contact with everything around us. It protects us, delimits us, breathes, continuously changes by virtue of the cellular renewal cycle that involves each of its layers, and, obviously, it ages. But the skin is above all the mirror of our well-being and our beauty, so much so that it would be more correct to talk about ‘beauty’. This is why it is important to be able to maintain an internal and external balance starting from healthy skin: “Chrono-aging is not a disease – explains Sparavigna – it is part of our life and as such we should not fear it. It is a delicate phase of our life and also of our skin, during which certain balances can be broken more easily. Therefore, what is important is to follow this process by uncovering the intimate alterations that are determined over time, such as chronic latent inflammation, responsible for the destruction of the components of our extracellular matrix, including collagen and ‘elastin, intervening to block them. Furthermore, leading a correct lifestyle also helps, which is part of a concept that we define as successful aging”, she concludes.