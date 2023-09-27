“To understand the difference between young and aging skin, we need to imagine a fruit: a young, just born one and a more mature one: the surface, which we call the epidermis and is the part visible to us, is something that it certainly changes: it starts to create small roughnesses, color alterations, therefore telangiectasias and cuperoses. The underlying part, however, which is the dermis, is our collagen and elastin factory, which are responsible for the structure, youth, thickness, brightness and elasticity of the skin”.

Chantal Sciuto, specialist in dermatology and cosmetic surgery, said this, explaining the difference between young and aging skin, on the sidelines of the presentation event of Definisse KP1 Collagen Modulator Bio-Peptide, the new line of products with the exclusive peptide collagen modulator Key Peptide One KP1, launched by Relife, the aesthetic medicine company, part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886 and currently present in 140 countries around the world, with more than 17,000 employees, whose mission is to promote this approach in order to help people achieve complete psychophysical well-being.

The skin speaks, but not only. Being also our largest organ, it is in contact with everything that surrounds us: it protects us, delimits us, breathes, changes continuously by virtue of the cellular renewal cycle that involves each of its layers, and, obviously, it ages: “However – explains the expert – over time this production disappears, the factory begins to produce less and less collagen and elastin, which, consequently, begin to reduce and thin, causing color alterations to appear even in the superficial part of the skin and less elasticity. This is the process of aging skin and which biologically happens to everyone. We cannot stop the physiological process of aging, but we can make aging more beautiful by protecting and replenishing our collagen,” she concludes.