“Peptides are short chains of amino acids, endowed with important physiological actions in our organism and it is for this reason that they have been appreciated for years as drugs and more recently also as cosmetic ingredients. In particular, in fact, when used as cosmetics, they act as messengers, as signal peptides, regulating important biological functions of the skin. These peptides are particularly effective in combating skin aging, consequently counteracting the loss of collagen that characterizes skin aging.”

These are the words of Paolo Rovero, professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the School of Human Health Sciences of the University of Florence, specialized in peptide chemistry, on the sidelines of the presentation event of Definisse KP1 Collagen Modulator Bio-Peptide, the new line of products with the exclusive collagen modulating peptide Key Peptide One KP1, a revolutionary approach to anti-ageing, promoted by Relife, an aesthetic medicine company that promotes a revolutionary approach in the sector to help people achieve complete psychophysical well-being. It is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886 and currently present in 140 countries around the world, with more than 17,000 employees.

“Skin aging is characterized by a loss of collagen from the skin. This loss – explains Rovero – is due to a decreased synthesis of collagen, but also to its increased degradation”.

The new line is made up of three specific products for the face – Definisse KP1 regenerating serum, Definisse KP1 redensifying cream and Definisse KP1 revitalizing eye contour and each formulation combines KP1 with high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HA) and other specific ingredients for radiant and younger-looking skin: “Many cosmetic ingredients aim to stimulate collagen biosynthesis, while the product developed by scientific research in my laboratory at the University of Florence is the first to effectively inhibit collagen degradation, with a mechanism that has been demonstrated both in vitro, within my laboratories on cell cultures, and clinically by medical colleagues,” he concludes.