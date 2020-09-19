We all know that bananas are not only delicious and nutritious, but they are also very helpful in taking care of our skin and hair. One thing you may not know is that when you mix banana with its flower, its effect increases more.

If you read carefully some expensive facial oils, hair serums, scrubs and cream ingredients, you will find that banana flowers are also used in them. Let us know how these flowers can be used.



hand Care



Banana flowers are often used in making hand creams and body lotions. It has antioxidant agents that can help slow down the signs of aging.

Exfoliation



If you use a scrub made of walnuts and apricots, it can cause skin thinning on your face. Therefore, it is best to use a face scrub that contains microbeads or small particles of scrub. Choose for yourself a scrub that contains banana flower powder. Apply it on your face and neck, let it sit for 10 minutes and then wash it on your face. It cleanses your skin well.

Healing balm

It is said that by consuming banana flower, all the diseases of the body are cured. The ethanol extract present in them helps in healing wounds. It cleanses your skin internally and adds moisture to the skin.



As anti-aging



We know that bananas are known as antioxidants. It is also known as nature’s botox because it helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines. If you have banana flowers then use them in your cream as well. They can be used to grind them easily in a mixie and grind them and mix them in homemade moisturizer.

Dandruff



You can treat dandruff by using a pack made of bananas and its flowers. All you have to do is to boil the flower and separate the water, grind the flower to a paste with banana, add a little milk and honey and apply it to the roots of your hair. Let it be for a while. You can apply it twice a week, but before applying it, do a patch test on the inside of your elbow.