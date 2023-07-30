Of Antonella Sparvoli

They affect both children and adults and are more common in the summer. In some forms, skin fungi are contagious and can also be transmitted by infected (especially stray) dogs and cats

One of the drawbacks with which it is easier to deal with in summer is skin mycosis. Due to microscopic fungi, they affect both children and adults. Quick recognition usually aids healing by preventing its spread.

What are the most common body mycoses? «The most frequent is tinea corporis or ringworm of the body – reports Stefano Veraldi, owner of the Dermatological Clinic course at the University of Milan Bicocca -. It mainly affects children who generally come into contact with the dermatophyte fungi that cause it on holiday, perhaps when they approach infected stray kittens. But it can also be transmitted by dogs or following contact with an infected person. Less often, infection occurs through soil contaminated with geophilic species. Tinea corporis mainly affects exposed areas, especially the face and upper limbs, and is more common in the summer because you are more “undressed”. Another common body mycosis in summer is pityriasis versicolor, otherwise known as “sea fungus”. See also Covid today Lazio, 3,702 infections and 20 deaths. In Rome 1,710 new cases

What are the characteristics of pityriasis versicolor? “This mycosis is caused by a yeast called Malassezia furfurwhich normally lives on the skin and, only in particular conditions, becomes aggressive. This yeast is therefore present on everyone’s skin surface, transmission probably occurs as a child with breastfeeding from the mother. In some cases, thanks to the hot-humid climate and abundant sweating, typical of the summer seasonsome of these peaceful inhabitants may take over and begin to proliferate, causing pityriasis versicolor.

«It is therefore no coincidence that the infection is seen in the summer. Typical manifestations are two: hyperpigmented, pale brown patches/approx



limp usually on untanned skin or hypochromic patchesi.e. lighter, on tanned skin. The most affected areas are the chest, back and shoulders while the face may also be involved in the child. In general, Malassezia prefers areas where the presence of sebaceous glands is greater, so it is possible that those with a tendency to seborrheic skin are predisposed to developing mycosis”. See also Covid today Italy, 70,852 infections and 388 deaths: February 15 bulletin

How to cure them? The treatment is based on antifungals. In the case of ringworm, when the lesion is single, local therapy is sufficient. «The most commonly used drugs are azolesto be applied once or twice a day, for up to three weeks of therapy. Oral therapy should be considered when there are more widespread lesions. In children, the most commonly used drug is griseofulvin, azole compounds can be used orally in adults. It is good practice to cover the lesions with a plaster or transparent film if multiple”.

«To counteract pityriasis versicolor instead it resorts to antifungal cleaners, for example based on tioconazole, which are used for washing. In chronic and diffuse adult forms resistant to local therapy, oral therapy can be used. Disinfecting clothes can also be helpful that have been in contact with the skin because these fungi take some time to die and can remain adherent to the tissues,” explains Veraldi. See also White (L'Oréal): "Beauty rediscovered day of rebirth, proud to accompany patients"