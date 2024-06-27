Cell: skin based on human cells allowed robots to express emotions

Scientists at the University of Tokyo (Japan) have grown skin for the “face” of a humanoid robot. The study was described in the journal Cell.

The specialists’ goal was to create an analogue of skin for the “face” of a humanoid robot, which could convey facial expressions and not peel off. The result of the work was artificial skin based on living human cells.

Using collagen and elastin, engineers were able to imitate the ligaments of human skin – they created miniature connective tissues that held the material to a solid surface. “The skin’s natural flexibility and strong adhesive method mean it can move with the robot’s mechanical components without tearing or peeling,” said lead study author Shoji Takeuchi.

According to scientists, the resulting prototype robot with soft skin could show emotions and even smile. In the future, Takeuchi said, the researchers intend to make the material denser and more similar to real skin by adding analogues of sweat and sebaceous glands, pores, blood vessels, fat and nerves.

The material says that artificial skin can be useful in robotics. It can also be used in the cosmetics industry and for training plastic surgeons.

In mid-May, scientists from Uppsala University (Sweden) reported on the design of a prosthesis that can sense objects like a healthy limb. The model has an artificial tactile system that imitates the human nervous system’s response to touch.