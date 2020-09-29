L.Slowly it gets colder, the heaters are turned on, the air inside becomes dry. Especially now, a widespread disease causes problems for many people: neurodermatitis. The red, itchy eczema can only be kept in check with the right skin care and therapy.

The cause of neurodermatitis is genetic predisposition. So the risk of getting sick is inherited. “The specific cause are changes in the upper layers of the skin, which lead to the skin drying out more quickly,” explains Professor Torsten Zuberbier, dermatologist and head of allergy research at the Charité in Berlin. A second important genetic component is the tendency to allergies.