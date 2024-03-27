Skin care | Young girls were observed buying anti-aging products in pharmacies

In Sweden, some pharmacies have set age limits for skin care products. A phenomenon has also been observed in Finland where teenage girls buy anti-aging products from pharmacies.

Skin care products have grown in popularity especially among young girls in recent years.

There are still no plans to set age limits for skin care products, Apteekkariliito's communications pharmacist Taru Vanhala tells by email.

The discussion about age limits started in Sweden, where several pharmacies have set age limits for skin care products age limits. On Wednesday, for example, the pharmacy chain Apoteket Hjärtar announced that it would set an age limit of 15 years for its products. The pharmacy chain Apoteket has also said that it will set age limits.

HS has previously said that all kinds of cosmetics, especially among young people from Helsinki skin care to perfumes has become a phenomenon.

Finland The Association of Pharmacists recently asked pharmacies if they have noticed a phenomenon where teenage girls would buy anti-aging products, such as face creams containing retinol.

230 pharmacies across Finland responded to the survey, and 15 percent of them had noticed the phenomenon.

There are still no age limits for the purchase of products, at least for the time being.

Vanhala says that it is a positive phenomenon in itself that young people are interested in their health and skin care. However, Tiktok and social media influencers are not the best and most reliable source of information for him.

According to him, young people of all ages are welcome to the pharmacy to ask for help choosing the right products.

Swedish made by television (SVT). statement children and young people spend more and more money on skin care products that are not really suitable for young skin.

Some of Sweden's dermatologists belong to SVT by worried about the increase in chronic skin diseases as a result of the trend.

Similar concerns have arisen in Finland as well.

For example, a dermatologist at the Skin Hospital Taras Klimenko told HS, that more and more customers tell us about the sensitivity of their skin. It can affect him if he uses many skin care products.