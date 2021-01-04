With the beginning of 2021, you can take the resolution of keeping your skin healthy. It is very important to take healthy diet to keep the skin healthy. From fresh fruits to juices, they play an important role in making the skin healthy. In this winter you can make your skin shiny from inside with a simple drink. The special thing is that this drink contains only three simple ingredients that can help prevent your skin problems and can be very beneficial for your overall health as well. Now you are getting excited enough to know about this magical drink, neither let us tell you how to prepare it.

Winter Beauty Drink– To make the skin bright and beautiful, this drink includes three ingredients. It is made by mixing tomatoes, coriander and ginger. Both tomatoes and ginger work wonders for the skin.

How to prepare a drink

Take one inch of ginger, two tablespoons of fresh coriander and a medium sized tomato. Grind all ingredients together in a mixie and drink it fresh every morning. The Nutritionist also states, “The combination of tomatoes and ginger with coriander is important in healing and brightening the skin. In fact, the astringent properties in tomatoes help prevent excess sebum formation on the skin which also reduces blackheads and whiteheads. While ginger improves skin tone, it directly affects the health of the skin.

Also beneficial for health

This fresh drink is also beneficial for health in many other ways. Folate, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K and much more are found in tomatoes. Tomatoes are often used for topical use as well as for healthy skin. You can prepare a homemade face pack with the help of tomatoes and keep many skin problems away.

