Skin care | Snail slime is the hit product in beauty care at the moment, but what is its effect based on?

Skin care|Snail serum has antimicrobial and moisturizing properties. HS asked an expert in the cosmetics industry to familiarize himself with the product description of a popular product and asked a biologist if slime can really sting.

Can you be more wonderful than rubbing the slime secreted by a snail on your face?

Apparently not, because serums containing snail slime are increasingly popular cosmetic products.

In Finland, one of the most famous products is the COSRX brand, which represents Korean cosmetics Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence –serum. According to the manufacturer, the product that promises moisture and elasticity contains as much as 96 percent snail slime, i.e. a very large amount.