Skin care | Sebum fibers are important for skin health, but many people still try to get rid of them

Many people try to get rid of blackheads, but end up damaging the skin's normal function. The gray spots may be sebaceous fibers, which have an important function in the health of the skin.

The bathroom bright lighting reveals that the nose is covered by a mass of gray dots. No matter how you clean, exfoliate and squeeze contrary to recommendations, the spots will return again.

Many people think that persistent spots on the nose are blackheads, but they are not necessarily so.