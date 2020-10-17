A mild cold begins in the October season. While there is coolness during day and night, there is intense heat in the afternoon. This season of change is critical for both our health and our skin. Due to frequent changing weather, our skin sometimes becomes dry and sometimes oily. So, given the change in weather, here we will talk about some skincare tips which will help you to take care of your skin properly in October weather.

1. Keep the skin hydrated:



Keep the skin hydrated to always keep the skin moisturized. Always keep a facial mist near you and make sure to sprinkle it on your face. You can keep your skin hydrated with a watt-based moisturizer, which will not turn off pores like an oil-based product. Keep your skin hydrated from inside as well. Drink plenty of water for this.

2. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen

No matter how hot or cold the weather is, make sure to never leave the sunscreen on. Sunscreen not only protects the skin from sunlight, but also acts as a barrier between the skin and the weather. Be sure to apply a coat of sunscreen even if you are at home.



3. Keep the skin clean



Do not just apply the product to the snicke but also clean it. To prevent skin care products from being applied to your pores, cleanse the skin with a cleanser and wash the face at least twice a day.

4. Change your diet

You will also have to make necessary changes in your diet. Include nutritious foods rich in antioxidants in your diet, which can protect your skin from any external damage. A nutritious diet will nourish your skin and give you a natural glow. Include fresh fruits in your diet to give the necessary nutrients to your skin.

5. For dry skin



If you have dry skin, do not wash it repeatedly with water. To provide moisture to it, you can apply a face pack made of almonds and honey on the face. Apart from this, massage your skin by applying night cream according to your skin type before sleeping at night.