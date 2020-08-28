Papaya will be easily found in every household and you will know the benefits of eating it, but are you familiar with its beauty benefits? No, then let us tell you the benefits of papaya which will remove every problem related to your skin, which you will not even know. Papaya is skin nutrition. The vitamin A and papain enzyme present in it works with the removal of dead skin, removes spots on the skin and also improves the flexibility of the skin.

Anti-oxidants like Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Beta Carotene present in it make the skin clean and feed, and protect it from wrinkles. Applying papaya mask masks your skin and gives it a new life. Papaya is very effective in removing the skin and aging effects. So let us tell you about the beauty of papaya along with its use.

Papaya face mask for glowing skin

If your skin looks dull and rough, then you should apply papaya mask every two to three days. For glowing skin, mash the ripe papaya thoroughly and add three teaspoons of honey and one teaspoon of multani mitti. Now apply it well on your face and neck and leave it to dry. After drying, wet your hands with water and rub it lightly on your face. Then wash it with clean water.

To remove pimples

Raw papaya can be like nectar for you if you are troubled by pimples. For this, grind raw papaya into a paste and apply it on the face and leave it for half an hour. When it dries, you wash it with clean water. By doing this your pimples and spots will also be reduced.

The problem of large pores will be overcome like this

If the pores of your face are very large, then you mash the papaya and grind it fine with a banana peel. Now you put multani mitti in it and face till it dries. Later wash it with ice water. Do this three times a week.

To remove dandruff

Grind raw papaya with lemon juice and add sour curd to it. Apply this pack to the hair roots and leave it for half an hour. Later shampoo and wash the hair. This will make your hair strong, shiny and dandruff free.

How to make natural conditioner

Make a paste by mixing half a bowl of ripe papaya, one ripe banana, a little curd and one teaspoon caster and one teaspoon coconut oil. Now apply it on the entire hair including the root of your hair. After an hour you shampoo and wash the hair. This condition is the cure for every problem of your hair.

To clear the brooks

If there are dark spots or freckles on the face, then you should mix the paste of raw papaya with onion juice. Add a few drops of tomato and lemon juice to it. Apply this paste on the affected area of ​​the face. When it dries, wash it with clean water. Apply it continuously for a few days and after three to four days.

To sunburn

Make a paste by mixing papaya and cucumber with raw milk. Now mix it with multani mitti. Apply it on your sunburn skin. With burning sensation, this mask will also relieve you from blackness.

Anti aging mask

Papaya and egg have the property of reducing the aging effect and when these two are combined together then there is amazing effect. For this, grind papaya and filter it with fine sieve and mix it in egg white. Now apply it on your face. When it dries, then wash it with clean water. You can also remove your wrinkles by using it twice a week. It also removes the fine lines of the face. So now experiment with papaya for your beauty too. Very easy pack made of papaya, you can overcome your beauty problems.