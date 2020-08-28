Papaya face mask for glowing skin
If your skin looks dull and rough, then you should apply papaya mask every two to three days. For glowing skin, mash the ripe papaya thoroughly and add three teaspoons of honey and one teaspoon of multani mitti. Now apply it well on your face and neck and leave it to dry. After drying, wet your hands with water and rub it lightly on your face. Then wash it with clean water.
To remove pimples
Raw papaya can be like nectar for you if you are troubled by pimples. For this, grind raw papaya into a paste and apply it on the face and leave it for half an hour. When it dries, you wash it with clean water. By doing this your pimples and spots will also be reduced.
The problem of large pores will be overcome like this
If the pores of your face are very large, then you mash the papaya and grind it fine with a banana peel. Now you put multani mitti in it and face till it dries. Later wash it with ice water. Do this three times a week.
To remove dandruff
Grind raw papaya with lemon juice and add sour curd to it. Apply this pack to the hair roots and leave it for half an hour. Later shampoo and wash the hair. This will make your hair strong, shiny and dandruff free.
How to make natural conditioner
Make a paste by mixing half a bowl of ripe papaya, one ripe banana, a little curd and one teaspoon caster and one teaspoon coconut oil. Now apply it on the entire hair including the root of your hair. After an hour you shampoo and wash the hair. This condition is the cure for every problem of your hair.
To clear the brooks
If there are dark spots or freckles on the face, then you should mix the paste of raw papaya with onion juice. Add a few drops of tomato and lemon juice to it. Apply this paste on the affected area of the face. When it dries, wash it with clean water. Apply it continuously for a few days and after three to four days.
To sunburn
Make a paste by mixing papaya and cucumber with raw milk. Now mix it with multani mitti. Apply it on your sunburn skin. With burning sensation, this mask will also relieve you from blackness.
Anti aging mask
Papaya and egg have the property of reducing the aging effect and when these two are combined together then there is amazing effect. For this, grind papaya and filter it with fine sieve and mix it in egg white. Now apply it on your face. When it dries, then wash it with clean water. You can also remove your wrinkles by using it twice a week. It also removes the fine lines of the face. So now experiment with papaya for your beauty too. Very easy pack made of papaya, you can overcome your beauty problems.
