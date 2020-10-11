We use face wash everyday to clean the skin. But most facewashes contain deadly chemicals, which we knowingly and unknowingly put on our faces. How the facewash we get in the market is causing damage to our face, we will find out when our skin starts appearing lifeless and dry.

Now the question arises that what should be used for cleaning the skin. So there is no need to worry about this now, because today we will teach you how to make facewash at home through video. You can use the ingredients in your kitchen to make it. The Nadrel Ingritants present in this facewash will help to get rid of pimples, black heads and dark spots. Also, this dry skin will also remove the problem. So let’s know how to make it at home-

Ingredients to make DIY facewash:

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1/2 tsp almond oil

2 drops essential oil

15 ml Castile Soap

15 ml water

Method of making face wash

Take water in a clean bowl. Now add Castil Liquid Soap to it. Now add 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel to it. Now add 1/2 teaspoon almond oil to the bowl. Finally add 2 drops of essential oil. Homemade facewash is ready. Now put it in a spray bottle and use.

How this facewash benefits the skin

Castile soap is made from plant oil and hence it is considered safe for sensitive skin. At the same time, aloe vera gel helps in reducing dark spots and pimples. Applying this facewash makes the skin soft and smooth. Some details of essential oil have also been added to this face wash, which will add a lot of fragrance to your face wash.