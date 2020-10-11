Ingredients to make DIY facewash:
- 1 tsp aloe vera gel
- 1/2 tsp almond oil
- 2 drops essential oil
- 15 ml Castile Soap
- 15 ml water
Method of making face wash
- Take water in a clean bowl. Now add Castil Liquid Soap to it.
- Now add 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel to it.
- Now add 1/2 teaspoon almond oil to the bowl.
- Finally add 2 drops of essential oil.
- Homemade facewash is ready.
- Now put it in a spray bottle and use.
Skin remains soft, make face wash at home
How this facewash benefits the skin
Castile soap is made from plant oil and hence it is considered safe for sensitive skin. At the same time, aloe vera gel helps in reducing dark spots and pimples. Applying this facewash makes the skin soft and smooth. Some details of essential oil have also been added to this face wash, which will add a lot of fragrance to your face wash.
