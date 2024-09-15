Skin care | Jenni Ahokas created a brand that became a huge hit: “I immediately knew how to start selling products”

Jenni Ahokas found her Smuuti brand’s customer base on Tiktok, which she considers an unbeatable platform for marketing new products.

A trick could be called the entrepreneur’s jackpot.

A 31-year-old from Oulu Jenni Ahokkan created by the skin care brand Smuuti was a hit in the last Christmas shopping, which many teenagers hoped to find in their gift package.

To be precise, the products didn’t even make it to the Christmas store, because the stocks were already empty during the Black Friday weekend in November.