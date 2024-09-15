Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skin care | Jenni Ahokas created a brand that became a huge hit: “I immediately knew how to start selling products”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Skin care | Jenni Ahokas created a brand that became a huge hit: “I immediately knew how to start selling products”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jenni Ahokas found her Smuuti brand’s customer base on Tiktok, which she considers an unbeatable platform for marketing new products.

A trick could be called the entrepreneur’s jackpot.

A 31-year-old from Oulu Jenni Ahokkan created by the skin care brand Smuuti was a hit in the last Christmas shopping, which many teenagers hoped to find in their gift package.

To be precise, the products didn’t even make it to the Christmas store, because the stocks were already empty during the Black Friday weekend in November.

#Skin #care #Jenni #Ahokas #created #brand #huge #hit #immediately #knew #start #selling #products

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1: Oscar Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP, ​​Norris hot on Verstappen’s heels

F1: Oscar Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP, ​​Norris hot on Verstappen's heels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]