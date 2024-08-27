Skin care | “I only went for a walk after dark” – Two people cured of acne tell their story

Skin care|Jasmin Jaatinen and Evianna Salminen struggled for years with self-esteem-destroying acne. Now they tell you what finally helped stubborn skin problems.

Jasmin Jaatinen, 24:

“My acne was at its worst when I was 19. Acne caused me deep anxiety. It was my whole world, I felt like I was stuck inside my skin.

I felt like people were staring and I was constantly thinking about what others thought of me. Do they think I’m somehow dirty?