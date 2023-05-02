The skin is the largest organ of the human body and also the one most exposed to risks. Being in direct contact with the outside, in fact, it has the objective of covering and protecting the body from harmful agents.

Yet it also appears to be the organ people care the least about, as far as their health is concerned. It often happens that small rashes, spots or acne are ignored because they are not particularly annoying or because they are convinced that they are temporary things.

In reality, the skin needs the same care as everything else and, perhaps, it is even what it needs even more, having the task of fighting on the front lines against bacteria, lesions and harmful particles.

Valentina Amadu, dermatologist and venereologist, has therefore made her work a mission: the goal is to put the patient’s health and needs first. Not only to prevent and fight skin diseases, but also to allow them to feel good about themselves.

A path outlined by love for dermatology:

Always passionate about medicine, Valentina Amadu enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Sassari, then graduating in 2009 with honors. It was during this time that she realized that dermatology would be her life.

During the fourth year of university, in fact, participating in the first lesson dedicated to this subject, she was struck by the beauty and complexity of the largest organ of the human body.

She enrolled in the Dermatology and Venereology course in Cagliari, specializing in 2015. Subsequently she continued to work hard on her training, completing a II Level Master’s Degree in Trichology and skin annexes at the La Sapienza University of Rome.

After numerous experiences, both in Italy and abroad, which have greatly contributed to her training as well as having ignited the flame of passion for this subject more and more, Dr. Amadu is enrolled in the Register of Surgeons of the Province of Sassari at no. 5325 and, currently, you carry out your work in two professional studios, one in Sassari and one in Tempio Pausania.

In the course of her professional experience she has never stopped studying, trying to stay constantly updated on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pathologies of skin appendages, juvenile and adult acne, as well as medical-aesthetic treatments.

Author and co-author of various scientific publications in national and international journals, she has also been a speaker at congresses of high scientific value in the dermatological field and is often interviewed as an expert in television programs and national newspapers.

A passion, a job and a mission

What prompted Valentina Amadu to invest so much in dermatology training was the passion she discovered she had for this field.

The skin is the largest organ of the body and also the most threatened, not only by pathogens but also by the sun’s rays, by the risk of abrasions and injuries, and is closely linked to people’s general health.

Often a skin rash can be due to a general malaise, some food intolerance or a hormonal imbalance: being able to identify these problems, analyze them, can help to intervene in time on many other types of pathologies.

The health and needs of people are, therefore, the personal mission of Dr. Amadu, who is determined not to ignore any request or any problem, also because behind the smallest imperfection there can be not only physical but psychological suffering.

Dermatology as skin care, but also aesthetics:

Skin care is therefore important, not only for one’s health, but also for one’s happiness. In fact, aesthetics is not just a whim, but has an important social function.

Feeling good about yourself, liking yourself, helps to smile more, to feel more confident in ourselves, at ease in any situation, and this therefore makes us more lovable and welcomed by others. This also has repercussions at the working level, where a smile can make the difference in a good relationship of trust.

For this reason, the importance of taking care of and dedicating time to one’s own aesthetics should not be underestimated. Some skin defects can cause discomfort, because they are not accepted, and have great emotional and social repercussions.

Dr. Valentina Amadu strongly believes in the need to make a patient fully satisfied and above all to bring a smile back to people’s faces. This is why part of her studies have focused precisely on the care of skin aesthetics and she puts the person’s full happiness first.

Her approach is based above all on listening to her patients’ problems and then making use of the most avant-garde medical instruments, with which she is always up-to-date and which allow her to optimize her daily work in the best possible way.

Acceptance and happiness are in first place for Valentina Amadu and for this reason she is also aware of how important it is to preserve the natural beauty of the skin: in fact, her work in the aesthetic field guarantees not to distort people’s natural features.

In this way the improvements will not be artificial but above all will respect the natural aspect of the person, thus obtaining a totally satisfactory result.

Skin care is important for the overall health of the human body, yet this aspect is often overlooked by people. Valentina Amadu, dermatologist and venereologist from Sassari, has made her passion for dermatology a job and finally a mission: to put the health and needs of her patients first.

Thanks to his constant training and professional experience, he is able to offer a wide range of services aimed at preventing and treating skin diseases, the largest organ and one of the most important for human beings.

Feeling good about yourself not only involves physical health, but also one’s own happiness, psychological health, which derives from self-acceptance: for this reason, Dr. Amadu gives equal importance to treatment, prevention, but also to need that some patients have to improve their aesthetics.

Listening is his first weapon, ready to collect all requests, needs, and being able to fully satisfy them thanks to the most advanced equipment and methods.