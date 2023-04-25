Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Skin cancer | Melanoma is spreading rapidly, the reason being poor protection from the sun

April 25, 2023
Melanoma is increasing in Finland at an annual rate of five percent.

Melanoma i.e. dark cell cancer is diagnosed in more and more Finns every year, according to the latest statistics from Cancer Organizations.

According to statistics, melanoma is increasing in Finland at an annual rate of five percent. The organization reported on the latest figures in its press release on Tuesday. Melanoma is the fastest growing cancer in Western countries.

According to statistics, in 2021, 981 men and 798 women fell ill with melanoma. 199 people died from skin melanoma.

The cancer diagnosis of many has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Research Manager Karri Seppä The research institute of cancer organizations considers this to be worrying. A delay in diagnosis means that the disease has time to progress before treatments begin.

Melanoma is a rapidly proliferating skin cancer, and it metastasizes at a fairly early stage. Of the skin cancers, melanoma causes the most deaths.

Cancer organizations According to a recent survey conducted by Taloustutkismas, children are protected from the sun’s UV radiation quite well. The smaller the child is, the better the child is protected from radiation.

In the study, parents assessed how many times their child had been sunburned. It turned out that about half of the elementary school children had been burned at least once. Among 3–6-year-olds, the proportion was about one-third, and among 0-2-year-olds, about one-fifth.

The reason for not protecting the skin was mostly forgetfulness or prolonged exposure to the sun.

The single most important cause of skin cancer is the sun’s UV radiation and its cumulative dose, i.e. lifelong exposure to the sun. The risk is also increased by burning the skin, especially as a child and young person.

According to estimates, about 80 percent of skin melanomas could be prevented by protecting the skin.

Tags:
