From: Marcus Giebel, Kai Hartwig

Skin cancer in 'Fergie': The diagnosis followed treatment for breast cancer. Experts emphasize the importance of early detection and warn about risk factors.

Munich – Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had several birthmarks removed and examined. One of them was identified as cancerous, according to a statement. Several media outlets quoted this, including the British news agency PA, Sky News and the Guardian. The skin cancer diagnosis is the next stroke of fate for the Duchess, who was previously diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer.

There seems to be no end to the royal family's health problems. Princess Kate undergoes abdominal surgery while King Charles III awaiting treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Black skin cancer: Genetic predisposition is an important factor

“Fergie”, as the Duchess is also known, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma – also known as black skin cancer. According to the German Cancer Society, “strong, recurring UV exposure resulting in sunburns” is the main cause of this disease.

nodular melanoma are nodular and immediately grow deeper, often on the back, chest, arms and legs superficial spreading melanoma first spreads over the surface and then quickly grows deeper, often on the back, chest, arms and legs Lentigo malignant melanoma usually flat and in older people, especially in areas exposed to light such as the head acral lentiginous melanoma Rarest type: Especially on fingers and toes, palms, soles and nail beds Mucosal melanoma very rare subtype: On the oral and genital mucous membranes, but also nasal sinuses

Sun exposure in childhood and adolescence in particular plays a role. Even without sunburn, early, intensive UV exposure can result in increased pigmentation marks. In addition, regular visits to tanning salons increase the risk of skin cancer by at least 75 percent. It's enough to visit a tanning salon once a month for a year.

Genetic predisposition plays a major role in skin cancer

Genetic predisposition also plays a crucial role. People with multiple individual risk factors have an up to 120-fold increased risk of developing the disease. Examples of this include a light skin type – i.e. skin types I and II -, reddish or blonde hair, a tendency to freckles, sunburn spots and relatives with malignant melanoma.

Duchess Sarah Ferguson is suffering from skin cancer. Early detection can make it easier to treat the disease. © Eva Manhart/Kirsty O'Connor/dpa

Malignant melanomas can look very different. However, in most cases these are dark or black spots. But they can also be “livid”, i.e. gray, dark gray, lead gray, blue gray or bluish-violet. Also reddish. They can be flat, raised – i.e. extending above the surface of the skin – or nodular.

People with the following characteristics are considered particularly vulnerable:

a history of malignant melanoma

at least five conspicuous, atypical-looking moles if malignant melanomas occur frequently in at least two first-degree relatives in the family

at least five abnormal, atypical-looking moles and at least 50 normal-looking moles.

100 or more normal-looking moles

Experts strongly recommend skin cancer prevention – late detection of the disease makes treatment extremely difficult

In Ferguson's case, malignant melanoma was discovered when the 64-year-old underwent reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy – the removal of breast tissue. Despite the new diagnosis, the Duchess is confident. She needs to undergo further tests to ensure that the skin cancer was detected early enough.

The statement emphasizes that the experiences of the mother of two and grandmother show the importance of controlling “size, shape, color and texture, as well as the appearance of new moles that could indicate melanoma.” The later the disease is discovered, the more complex the treatment becomes and the greater the strain on the body. According to experts, the risk of developing skin cancer is constantly increasing. In Bavaria, too, more and more people are developing skin cancer.

Skin cancer: ABCDE rule provides information about malignant melanomas

The portal gesundheitsinformation.de points out that malignant melanomas can change color, size and shape over time. Initially they are usually symptom-free. Pain or bleeding only occurs when the black skin cancer continues to grow or spread into the surrounding tissue. They usually arise new on the skin, but melanomas can also arise in older pigment moles.

The Helios Clinics generally emphasize the ABCDE rule when it comes to skin cancer. This rule summarizes the concepts of asymmetry, limitation, color for color, diameter and sublimity. According to this, melanomas are irregularly shaped, clearly differentiated from the surrounding skin, consist of different colors, continue to grow and become over five millimeters in size and develop a palpable raised part over time. (mg/kh)

