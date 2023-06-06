Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle

06/05/2023

According to the Federal Employment Agency, 2022 saw shortages in 200 of the approximately 1,200 professions assessed — and there are no signs of improvement in the medium term. The Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg, Germany, has just published its analysis of the shortage of skilled labor in 2022 — and some results are frightening. In one year, the number of professions affected by shortages increased by 25%.

There were shortages of nursing professionals, drivers, medical assistants, as well as in the construction sector, in the area of ​​child care, automotive engineering and IT. Compared to the previous year, hotels and gastronomy, metallic construction and bus driving services were included in the list.

For the so-called “labor shortage analysis”, the Federal Employment Agency examined around 1,200 occupations, assessing them on the basis of a total of 14 indicators. It is considered that there is a shortage in a given occupation when at least six indicators predominantly point to a bottleneck. They include, for example, the time taken to fill advertised positions, the job-specific unemployment rate, and the evolution of pay in the profession.

Many jobs for few skilled workers

According to the Federal Employment Agency, the beginning of 2022 was promising. Supply bottlenecks appeared to be dissolving and the fallout from the pandemic had been overcome in many areas. Russia’s attack on Ukraine, however, in February 2022, was a decisive event, prompting many to leave Ukrainian soil in search of refuge in Germany, among other places.

Such developments were also felt in the labor market. With the arrival of Ukrainian citizens, the second half of 2022 saw an increase in unemployment. Still, demand from companies for new workers continued to grow and the number of vacancies reached a record of almost two million.

The shortage of skilled workers is not a new phenomenon. Already in April, the Competence Center for Assuring Skilled Manpower (Kofa) of the German Institute of Economics (IW) sounded the alarm. According to the body, which works at the service of employers, more than 630,000 vacancies for qualified workers could not be filled last year because throughout the country there were no duly qualified unemployed available.

Basically, the higher the qualification required, the more difficult it is to fill vacancies — that’s the rule in today’s job market, say IW experts.

According to the analysis of the Federal Employment Agency, there is no evidence, at the moment, of a general shortage of workers. In many occupations, the available labor supply even significantly exceeds the demand. Comparison with previous years, however, points to a growing shortage of skilled workers, which is reflected in a significant increase in the number of occupations with shortages.

The German body identified shortages in categories such as nursing and health professionals, professions that involve specialized manual skills, in the sales area – especially in the food trade – as well as in gastronomy and among professional drivers.

There are also bottlenecks for physiotherapy and occupational therapy educators and professionals, as well as vacancies in the IT sector and in electrical and communication technology. And there is still a lack of professionals in the sectors of medicine, pharmacy, social work, civil construction (architects and civil engineers) and teaching (in vocational training schools). Furthermore, increased digitization has exacerbated shortages in the software development sector.

Only small local differences

In 2022, there was no shortage of skilled labor either in the area of ​​mechanical engineering or in industrial engineering. In several states, however, there are signs that could get worse in the coming years.

Specialists in the automotive, aerospace and shipbuilding sectors are scarce in all states. Also people with jobs in the energy technology sector play an important role in the planned energy transition in Germany: in 2022, there was a shortage of qualified energy technicians in all German states.

In nursing professions, bottlenecks have been felt across the country for years, with no forecast of relief in the medium term, especially in the context of demographic evolution in the country. In medicine and non-medical therapy, bottlenecks are found mainly in the areas of physiotherapy, ergotherapy and speech therapy. In 2022, there was not a single state in which there was no bottleneck.

No improvement in sight

Across the country, the year 2022 also saw a bottleneck in the construction and civil engineering professions. In the differentiation by state, however, small deviations could be observed, as in the construction occupations in Berlin-Brandenburg. Architects and civil engineers, in turn, are in short supply across the country.

In the area of ​​IT specialists, bottlenecks have been evident across the country for years and nothing is likely to change in the near future. Instead, it looks like demand is likely to increase further. In 2022, there were bottlenecks in the area of ​​software development and programming.
























