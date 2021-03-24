Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Culinary Arts Season, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism, introduces the Nomad Super Club experience, an experimental dining platform, in a group of the capital’s most important destinations through joint culinary experiences between a number of leading culinary experts from March 30 until April 1.

The first initiative will be launched with famous chef Hatem Matar and food blogger Hessa Al Khalifa at the Emirates Palace Hotel on March 30th, where visitors can try a menu of 9 dishes prepared directly in front of them. The second evening will be held at the “Bio Eco Retreat” on the 31st of March, and the activities will conclude on Al Hudayriat Beach with the food truck “Melt” on the 1st of April.

“Culinary Arts in Abu Dhabi” sheds light on dining experiences in the emirate as a global destination for diverse cultures and cuisines. This year, its activities host a group of the most skilled chefs in the world within the famous chef table series, “Food Forward”, “Nomad Dining” and others, taking into account the precautionary measures and safety measures in accordance with the highest health standards.