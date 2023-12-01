Skill | Lasse Kurronen was amazed when he saw 4-year-old Miisa Turunen frolicking on the field – now he is on his way to becoming the best in the world in his sport

Miisa Turunen, 18, went to the national team camp to try out, but found herself in Finland’s first team. Head coach Lasse Kurronen believes that Turus will one day become the best player in the world.

Indoor basketball coach Lasse Kurronen attention was drawn to a little 4-year-old girl.

It was 2009. Kurronen coached the women’s league team of NST from Lappeenranta. The girl went to the field during breaks in the league games to joke around and shoot goals.

Kurronen wondered how a small child could handle the ball so deftly.

Six years later, Kurronen went to the A-girls’ championship game to see if there would be any who would make it to the NST league team.

The little girl, whose skills Kurronen had previously marveled at, played among 19-year-olds at the age of 10.

Today, Kurronen is the head coach of the Finnish women’s national team. At the beginning of November, he chose a girl whose skills he had admired during a break 14 years ago, an 18-year-old Miisa Turunento the World Cup group traveling to Singapore.

And not just in the team, but in a central role as a left winger in the first team.

MISS Turku has been hailed as an exceptional super promise for years. A generational talent, as they would say in North America.

The native of Lappeenranta made his league debut at the age of 13 in his hometown’s NST. He made headlines a few months after his 14th birthday. The eighth-grade forward scored six goals in one league game.

In his first four league seasons, Turunen played in the B series of the league. The trail was wild. 218 points were scored in 80 games.

The league’s series system changed for this season and Turunen has been able to play with the best in the country. The pace of points has accelerated even more.

SaiPa’s attacker has already scored 49 power points (19+30). He leads the points exchange with a margin of 17 points ahead of his national team mate TPS Milla Nordlund.

Kurronen says that Turunen’s ability to handle the ball sets him apart from others. Then we talked about carrying the ball, receiving it, shooting or passing it.

“All the qualities related to handling the ball are the hardest I’ve ever seen,” the head coach of the national team estimated.

ABOUT SALIBANDY Turunen got excited as a little girl in NST’s league games. The family went to see the one playing in the NST Heli Suoreijus performances.

Suoreijus, who represented Finland at the World Cup level in 2007 and 2009, is a relative of Turunen and the godmother of this little sister.

Miisa Turunen has come rushing to the national team.

Sähli was also played in the home yard. Turunen is the second youngest of a group of five children. He estimates that a good shot and Game Intelligence might be the basics of yard games.

“There you could screw with the older siblings. I was 4 or 5 years old when the elders were 10 years old. You had to come up with some way to get along,” Turunen recalls.

He joined the indoor bandy club when he was 5 years old.

“I was the only girl. The boys must have been laughing. I played with the boys later too.”

Turunen has not played any other sports.

“Sähly has taken strongly. There is so much passion for it and I’ve liked playing it so much that I haven’t even considered playing other sports.”

“ “Since I was little, my mother has taken me to the hall and waited there.”

For making the hobby possible, he especially thanks his mother, who has pushed and pushed.

“Since I was little, my mother has taken me to the hall and waited there. Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to train so much. I appreciate the fact that he has used his time to take me to the training sessions and be there.”

NOW Turuse has its first adult World Championships ahead of it. Even at the beginning of the year, he didn’t think he would make it to the national team, let alone the World Championships.

In the spring, Turunen had talked with head coach Kurronen about coming to the national team camp to try out.

“At that stage, there was no stress to have the games in mind. I just went to see what the mood was like,” says Turunen.

Miisa Turunen’s shot goes off quickly.

It was quite a surprise when Kurronen placed the young attacker in the same chain Veera and Oona Kaupin with. The 26-year-old twins, who play in Sweden, have been Finland’s superior number one stars for years.

“Even at the beginning of the year, I didn’t believe that I would make it to the national team at all. I went to the camp for the first time and Lasse put me in the same chain as Kauppi, I was like, what a weld.”

Along with Kauppi, Turunen also attacked in the national matches of the fall. Especially in the last match against Sweden, the fielder was hit hard.

It hit all four of Finland’s goals, with Turunen adding up to 2+2. Kurronen characterized genre media for Pääkallo chain to the best of his own coaching career.

“It must have gone well while we’re still here,” Turunen smiles.

“ “Miisa is an outgoing type who has started to flourish and as a result the results have come on the field as well”

FINLAND captain Veera Kaupp is a little amused by Turunen’s characterization of experimenting with the national team.

“It was not an experiment. We have always played with Oona as a package. When Miisa started knocking on the gates of the national team, it wasn’t difficult to calculate 1+1. He is right, really skilled and has a good understanding of the game,” Kauppi describes.

According to Kaupi, who has been rated as the best player in the world three times, Turunen is exactly the type of player that the national team needs.

Finland has challenged Sweden, who took eight previous World Cup gold medals, with precise role-playing and a winning defensive style of play. The goal-scoring responsibility has largely rested on Kauppie’s shoulders.

“For many years, we’ve had good players on the defensive end, but the attacking direction has been weaker. I don’t think it’s bad that there are such skilled players in the national team.”

Kauppi says that Turunen joined the national team, as young people usually do, that is, cautiously.

“I remember that I was also nervous at one time. Holder Kippilän Mytä roughly holding hands when we went to the first event together. But Miisa is an outgoing type who has started to flourish and as a result the results have come on the field as well”, Kauppi praises his chain mate.

Lasse Kurronen (right) has seen the development of Turku, sitting next to him, from a little girl to a national team player.

TURUNEN can’t really say because he found himself exceptionally talented. He does not hesitate to talk about Superlupaus.

“It’s great that people appreciate it, but I don’t feel that there should be pressure. I do what I like. I like this sport, so it’s great that I can get out there and people believe in me.”

According to Kurronen, Turunen is not only an exceptional player, but also an exceptional trainee.

“As for sports training,” Kurronen clarifies.

“There is a huge number of repetitions. It didn’t matter which hall I went to, which game to watch and what time of the day, Miisa was always on the side of the field or behind the tarp shooting. That’s where it came from.”

According to the head coach, Turuse has the most to improve in physics. In the spring, Kurronen agreed with SaiPa that the national team will be responsible for the physical training in Turunen.

“ “At some point, I would like to experience the Swedish league. It is currently the best and hardest place to play.”

“It has been a shock for him. In the past, training was largely about having a bat and a ball in a backpack, and he was busy with them. Now there is a weight room and aerobic training,” Kurronen explains.

“Physically, he is still raw, but he is extremely motivated. Everyday life is still being adjusted, rest, nutrition and circadian rhythm. The beginning has been promising and the step seems to be flying.”

SPORTS besides, Turunen is in his third year of high school. The student cap is supposed to be received in the spring of the fourth year.

That’s why he has stayed in Lappeenranta even though offers have come from Sweden and Switzerland in addition to his home country.

Turunen does not yet know what he will become when he grows up.

“Floorball is important and what I want to do is a passion. I’ve had to think about what I want to do in addition to that, because I’m not only doing well in floorball, but it’s still open,” Turunen points out.

Sweden is at least interesting.

“It is currently the best and hardest place to play. But I don’t feel it’s time yet. School is over and now I got to play in a decent league in Finland, so there’s no rush yet.”

In floorball, Turunen’s goal is to get as far as possible. The signs promise at least good things: at the age of 18, he leads the league in points and plays in the national team’s first team.

Kurronen, who has seen the development of Superluapaus since he was a small child, doesn’t hold back his opinion when asked if Turus will one day become the best player in the world.

“Yes, I believe it will. Absolutely.”

The Women’s World Floorball Championships will be held in Singapore from 2 to 10. december Finland will face Latvia in its opening match on Saturday.

