Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Although the Italian legend Silvatore Scilaci, nicknamed “Toto”, was one of the most important Juventus stars from 1989 to 1992, and one of his great fans so far, he was very objective in his speech to the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, when I asked him about the team that would nominate him to win the Italian League. “Calcio”, as he said: I think that the hero of this season is Inter Milan, “the Nerazzurri”, and that the “old lady” will come second in the standings, but he will fight until the last game of the season.

Skillaci, the 1990 World Cup’s top scorer with 6 goals, added: “This season is not easy for the Bianconeri, and Andrea Pirlo, the coach of the team, must play with more concentration, and always make sure that the largest number of stars with offensive tendencies and who are able to score goals participate. And he made the difference, not being satisfied with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, and always pushing the player Kolosewski, along with winger Chiesa, and preparing Argentine Paulo Dybala to participate strongly, in the remainder of the league matches, after suffering injuries that greatly affected his level, and kept him out of stadiums most of the periods season.

Skilaci, 56, talked about Cristiano Ronaldo, and said: I expect the Don to leave at the end of the season, and I do not know whether the club has suggested to him an extension of his contract, or not, but the sure thing is that he will not find it difficult to find a new club.

Skilaci admitted that the criticism and attack campaigns that Ronaldo suffered after leaving the Champions League at the hands of Porto, were a lot of exaggeration and overtaking, and he said: We are talking about the best player in the world, and any player who could play a bad match. Skillaci continued, saying: Ronaldo will continue to give to the team until the end of the season, for the sake of his image, history and achievements, and also for the sake of the club.

Skilacchi expressed his skepticism, while some echoed him that Ronaldo’s goals were enough alone to give a strong boost to Juventus in the Italian league, because the point difference between Inter Milan and Juventus reached 10 points, and that the first contender for the title is Milan, 9 points ahead of leaders Inter.