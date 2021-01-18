Update

A local bank asked a customer to update his data, such as identity and residency, and to submit a home lease contract, so he submitted the required papers to the bank last November, and an employee confirmed receiving them, but nevertheless the bank’s letters still received him regularly, asking him to update his data, otherwise he will be prevented From using his bank account.

Stations

Passengers of the Dubai Metro said that they faced confusion after changing the names of some stations, demanding that the old station name be mentioned alongside the new name on the trains, until the new names become familiar.

protection

Readers of the concerned authorities in the country called for monitoring the general commitment to measures to prevent the Corona virus, after they noticed the complacency of many in the recent period, which explains the recent increase in the number of infected people.

Censorship

The stores that sell food commodities shortly before their expiration date are popular with consumers in some regions, as they are sold at relatively low prices, which calls for more control over them from the concerned authorities, especially in terms of the conditions of display and storage.

Bills

Dealers with car repair and maintenance garages in the country demanded that garages be obligated to give dealers bills and services to guarantee different periods of time for repair operations and installation of auto parts, in a way that supports the standards of consumers’ rights in that area.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp number

0502299551

Attached with a picture if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ comments

Not attached to the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

