Recklessness

Readers in Ajman noticed the persistence of the phenomenon of some sitting in groups over green areas, inside the city, without even bothering to apply measures to prevent Corona virus, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

begging

Drivers have noticed the growing phenomenon of begging at gas stations, as people in vehicles bearing non-Emirati license plates claim that they do not have enough money to fill their cars with the fuel needed for the journey back to their country.

facilitation

Readers in Dubai expressed their appreciation to the employees of the vaccination center against “Covid-19” in the Dubai Trade Center for their efforts to facilitate the reception of those wishing to receive the vaccine, pointing to the wonderful organization of the vaccination process that is done with ease.

Shopping

Major sales outlets stopped sterilizing shopping carts, leaving the task of sterilization to consumers, and also retreating from the distribution of hand gloves to visitors, which raised the surprise of shoppers, especially with the continuing epidemic of “Corona” spreading globally.

bridge

Visitors to the Rashidiya Park for Families in Ajman demanded the construction of a pedestrian crossing bridge on Badr Street, across from the park, due to the difficulty of crossing the street, especially after the construction of the new bridge linking Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Badr Street.

cockroach

A visitor to one of the outlets specialized in serving famous types of coffee was surprised by the presence of a cockroach near the table on which he sits inside the store, what he considered negligence of the place management in following up on hygiene affairs.

