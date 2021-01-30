Offers

Consumers have suggested to sales outlets and stores whose products are subject to promotional offers, to write down the price of the commodity before and after the sale, pointing out that a large part of stores suffice to mention the percentage of the reduction only.

A reader in the city of Al Ain complained that some of the dirt squares in the area west of “Al Ain Mall” have become a landfill, which clearly distorts the general view of the area, in addition to forming a source of insect reproduction.

The new center for the provision of “Covid-19” vaccine, at the Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development, witnessed a large turnout from residents, who praised the organization and the provision of amenities for the beneficiaries.

Dealers with a bank received messages indicating that the value of benefiting from their “cash back” card was determined, to a maximum of 500 dirhams, after customers had purchased it without setting a maximum limit for purchases.

The Municipality Department in Ajman warned the residents of Al-Rashidiya area about the decrease in the quantities of water distributed during the period from January 28 to 31, due to major maintenance work for transmission lines by the supplier, and called for rationalizing consumption.

The industrial zone in Ajman still witnesses the presence of a number of people who sell water bottles, swimming pools and others on the roads outside the shops, forming a potential source of virus transmission.

