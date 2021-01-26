Situations

Readers living in Abu Dhabi complained about their inability to renew subscriptions to the Mawaqif service on the twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth of this January, which was attributed by Mawaqif employees to a defect in the system, and demanded a solution to this defect, especially since it was repeated several times during the period Last.

Prices

A consumer noticed the recent increases of up to 100% in the prices of pasta and baked goods in some bakeries, calling for tight control by the authorities concerned with monitoring the markets, to stop the unjustified rise in prices.

Streamlining

Drivers reported that the opening of the bridge linking Badr Street and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Ajman led to a smooth flow of traffic after the street was very crowded, expressing their keen hope for the completion of the rest of the projects currently being implemented.

Award

A reader received text messages on his mobile phone from an unknown party inviting him to participate in the grand prize to win the amount of 77 thousand dirhams, without this party revealing its identity!

sanctions

Visitors to commercial stores, shopping malls and barbershops have renewed their demand for the relevant authorities to impose severe penalties for the indolent right to wear masks while they are in these places.

Bachelors

Residents of Al Bustan area in Ajman complained about the increase in the number of singles in the area, which was previously restricted to families, calling on the competent authorities to preserve the privacy of families in that area.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp No. 0502299551 with a photo if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

