Demolition

In several areas, readers demanded municipalities and concerned authorities to intervene to demolish old abandoned buildings, in order to preserve the appearance and environment surrounding residential areas, as well as to prevent some violators from exploiting them.

Situations

Auditors of Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Dubai Medical City called for restructuring of the parking lots in it, as the spaces are so narrow that it is sometimes impossible for the visitors to open the doors of their vehicles due to their attachment to neighboring vehicles.

Exams

Families of students in private schools complained that parents resorted to assisting their children in taking exams in all subjects, which wasted the effort of distinguished students, and they demanded a mechanism to ensure a fair assessment of the students’ level.

Prices

Consumers have noticed that a famous chain of stores sells products at prices that differ from one branch to another, even though the store is the same, and the product itself, which requires tight control from the regulatory authorities to ensure their rights.

sterilization

A store in a commercial center in Sharjah has recently resorted to an innovative way to attract consumers and reassure them by placing a sign on its glass fronts bearing a phrase stating that the store management is committed to sterilizing it from the inside.

Data

Consumers called for requiring companies supplying food commodities to record the basic data of the ingredients of these products in a large and clear font, in a way that allows consumers, especially the elderly, to read these data and avoid any products that may not suit their needs.

