Gas

Dealers complained about the high cost of subscription services in the domestic gas system, including the cost of monthly bills, compared to regular cylinders, noting that the administrations of many residential buildings oblige tenants to subscribe to this service.

sterilization

A shopper said that she noticed outlets in Abu Dhabi neglecting to sterilize shopping baskets, as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic, and called on the relevant authorities to strictly control them, in order to preserve the health and safety of shoppers.

Censorship

A visitor to Al Mamzar Park Beach in Dubai reported that some families are using umbrellas and chairs designated for people of determination on the beach, calling for intensifying supervision to curb these illegal practices.

Agriculture

Worshipers at the Ahmed Bin Hanbal Mosque in Umm Al-Quwain took the initiative to plant the mosque’s outdoor garden at their own expense, in order to beautify the place, especially after increasing the area of ​​prayer in the external squares following the application of physical spacing between the worshipers.

Returning

The investor considered the service fees in some projects in Ajman to be very high, which greatly reduced his investment return, especially in conjunction with the decrease in rents, indicating that he owns an apartment whose rent is 35 thousand dirhams, and its service fee is 18 thousand dirhams.

Bachelors

Tenants called for specifying buildings that are only rented to families, according to an official decision, so that anyone who violates it will be punished, and they indicated that the recent period has witnessed many buildings mixing, causing many families to lose their privacy.

