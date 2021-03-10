Containers

Readers living in the Emirate of Ajman praised the change of old garbage containers, with new ones, throughout the emirate, especially that the new containers are made of recyclable materials, in addition to the availability of a cover that contributes to limiting the spread of unpleasant odors.

sterilization

Shoppers have noted a state of lax sterilization of shopping carts in some supermarkets, which prompts many visitors to sterilize the carts themselves.

Vaccinate

Reviewers of the Ministry of Health vaccination centers praised the efforts of the workers in organizing the process of obtaining doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine with high professionalism, whether in the speed of work, or in terms of providing the necessary advice and guidance to people about the matters that must be followed after obtaining the dose.

Censorship

Residents in Abu Dhabi called for tightening control over small bakeries and restaurants, as some of them lack basic hygiene requirements, which raises their fears that they could transmit diseases and viruses.

service

A reader complained that he was not able to cancel one of the television services provided to him through the home Internet, and said that he made a lot of calls to the customer service of the concerned company to cancel the service, but every time he received a response from the virtual employee, he directs him to resort to the company’s application, while the application does not include an option Cancel the service.

Journalism

Authorities object to journalists publishing information listed on their official websites, and at the same time they refuse to answer journalists ’questions when communicating with them for this purpose!

