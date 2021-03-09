identification

A reader noted the speed and ease of dealing with the smart application of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, stressing that the procedures for renewing his family’s ID cards took only a few minutes, once the required documents were completed, which saved him a lot of time and fees.

Situations

Residents of Abu Dhabi complained that it was difficult to find parking for their cars in some areas, such as the area around the Capital Garden, especially during evening times, noting that they sometimes had to leave their vehicles in places contrary to their expectation of fines.

dog

A reader living in Sharjah asked about the legality of keeping dogs in apartments, and indicated that he lives in an apartment next to an apartment whose owners own a dog, whose barking sounds louder from time to time throughout the day and night, which annoys the rest of the neighbors.

Pharmacies

Some pharmacies exaggerate the price of medicines in many areas, taking advantage of people’s preference not to go to hospitals except for necessity, in addition to the demand for vitamins and medicines that are not covered by insurance.

Bicycles

Readers responded to a report recently published by “Emirates Today” that sheds light on the problem of electric bicycles in the streets of Abu Dhabi, as they emphasized that the phenomenon is widespread at the state level, calling for the establishment of mechanisms to prevent them from walking on the roads, or to regulate them legally.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp number

0502299551

Attached with a picture if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ comments

Not attached to the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

