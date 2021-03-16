Discount

A trader said that he had subscribed to one of the online platforms for trading in the stock market, but he discovered that an amount of about 40 dirhams was deducted for transferring 100 dirhams from his bank account to the trading platform, indicating that he had contacted the platform and the bank, but it has not yet been revealed which party was deducted the amount.

Message

A customer received a message on the WhatsApp application from a general number, related to the details of a shipment belonging to him, and asked him to enter the attached links to fill in the data, indicating that he ignored the message and deleted it, after contacting the company by phone, and it turned out to be a fraudulent attempt.

Journalism

Governmental agencies object to journalists relying on information already published on their official websites, without their consent, while inquiries are refused when communicating with the media departments of these bodies!

Gangway

Visitors to the new Corniche walkway, adjacent to Sharjah-Ajman Road, praised the attention to the regular levels of cleanliness of the walkway, proposing to add multiple sites around the walkway to toilets, to serve families who come.

Teller

A reader, upon trying to deposit financial dues with a credit card at the Emirates NBD branch in Ajman, complained that the service had been disrupted at all ATMs in the branch during the evening, forcing him to go to the bank branch in Dubai to be able to complete his transaction.

