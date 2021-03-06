check up

Residents of Abu Dhabi praised the provision of mobile cars for a free examination of “Covid-19” for those wishing, suggesting that one or more points permanently be allocated in fixed locations to conduct this examination to reduce the population.

protection

Readers noted that some cafes do not follow precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, as they allow more than four people to sit at one table.

Messages

A reader receives text messages from the Ministry of Health regarding the results of the “Covid-19” tests and reviews of health centers that do not belong to him, but rather to another patient, who seems to have made a mistake in writing his phone number. Although the reader contacted the ministry to solve the problem, the messages continued to arrive at the wrong destination.

Sellers

Attendees of cafes in the Emirate of Ajman complained that many street vendors hesitated to offer their goods urgently to customers, bearing in mind that these goods may be a possible cause of infection with the “Covid-19” virus.

Tutorials

Parents monitored an increase in the prices of private lessons for students of the International Certificate “SAT”, reaching thousands of dirhams in addition to school fees, which do not provide any explanatory classes or support for students.

“taxi”

Drivers complained about the sudden stop of “taxis” vehicles, with the aim of loading passengers in unallocated places on the main roads in the residential suburbs, pointing also to the high speeds in these cases, which pose a danger to traffic and road users.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp No. 0502299551 with a photo if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

