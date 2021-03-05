Hassle

Readers of the multiple communications of representatives of banks in the country complained about their invitation to participate in various offers and credit cards offered by these banks, noting that the majority of these communications take place between 4 and 6 pm, which is an inappropriate period to receive such calls.

trees

Drivers in Abu Dhabi have called for trees to be trimmed at intersections and side streets, given that they obstruct the visibility of cars coming from both sides clearly, and from a distance that is insufficient to avoid them.

bank

Dealers with Ajman Bank, the branch in front of “City Center”, suffer delays in processing transactions, due to the limited number of employees, and the disruption of deposit and withdrawal machines from time to time.

Difference

Readers spotted large price differences between pharmacies and online sales sites, as the prices of medicinal and medicinal products in pharmacies reach 50% higher levels than their counterparts on websites, wondering about the reason for these differences.

Garden

Visitors to the zoo in the Al-Zawra area in Ajman demanded an increase in the number of toilets, as there is only a place that can accommodate only one person, men and women.

Card

A dealer with First Abu Dhabi Bank reported that his credit card was stuck in an ATM, and he failed to communicate with the bank due to the lack of a service to speak with customer service, as part of the smart assistant options, and he sent more than one e-mail to the bank and did not communicate with him.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp number

0502299551

Attached with a picture if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ comments

Not attached to the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

