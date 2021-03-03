Cards

Shoppers wondered whether there was a clear mechanism that would enable them to reveal the safety of using their bank cards to purchase various products through online sales sites, especially with the presence of a large number of these sites.

Patients

Patients and visitors to private hospitals in Abu Dhabi demanded that they provide free parking in their vicinity, especially since some of them do not provide valet parking, which exposes them to violations.

Maintenance

The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has completed the construction works on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, and opened 90% of new roads that clearly facilitate the traffic movement.

“Scooter”

Drivers in Abu Dhabi warned of the danger of letting children drive an electric “scooter” on their own, especially since some of them do not abide by pedestrian signals and cross the road without attention, which may lead to accidents, and they called for regulating the use of “scooters”.

Expensive

Residents of “Marassi Drive” streets and towers in Business Bay have complained about the exaggerated price of goods in groceries and supermarkets, calling on the authorities concerned with consumer protection to intervene to prevent the exploitation of the population.

Internet

Passengers praised the ease of access to internet service at Abu Dhabi airport, and the speed of service throughout their stay at the airport.

