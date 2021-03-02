“Scooter”

Readers expressed their dissatisfaction with the spread of various forms of “scooter” devices in the country’s streets, especially the side ones. They demanded that the driving of these devices be regulated so as not to cause accidents, especially after many people used it as a means of transportation for not short distances.

Hassle

Residents of Al Wahda Street in Sharjah complained that modified vehicles and sports motorcycles crossed the road late at night at high speeds, causing great inconvenience to them, and demanded that this behavior be monitored and violators caught.

Assistant

A reader residing in Abu Dhabi complained about the difficulty of talking to an employee of the Health Department in the Emirate over the phone, due to the reliance on the virtual assistant, the lack of an option to speak to one of the employees, and a request to send an email, noting that the response will be within 24 hours, which is not something Useful in emergency situations.

Nurseries

Parents of children reported that nurseries raised the monthly fee, finally, under the pretext of requiring the concerned authorities to employ a specialized nurse whose monthly salary is not less than 15,000 dirhams, indicating that this matter puts a strain on their financial capabilities.

Irregularities

The Municipality and Crisis and Disaster Departments in the Emirate of Ajman make daily visits to the emirate’s restaurants, to ensure that precautionary measures are adhered to to limit the spread of the Corona virus, the most important of which is wearing a muzzle and physical distancing.

