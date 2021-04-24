Rentals

Tenants looking to change their place of residence have complained that there are many vacant buildings in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, but the owners are still clinging to high rental values ​​that do not match the calm state of real estate demand today.

spit

Readers constantly complain about what they described as “uncivilized behavior” from some, represented by spitting on the ground, expressing their fear that it might cause the transmission of diseases and viruses, calling on the concerned authorities to strictly apply the fines stipulated in the laws for this violation.

overcrowding

Readers noticed that the period following Friday prayers is witnessing overcrowding of shoppers in commercial centers and supermarkets, without observing the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, and they called for the application of non-leniency in these measures to speed up access to community immunity.

Banquet

Citizens reported that despite the constant awareness of the concerned authorities of the need to avoid family gatherings, many families insist on having Ramadan Iftar meals, which causes the spread of the Corona virus.

Bicycles

Residents in Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi complained about the phenomenon of random parking of bicycles in public places and sidewalks, and at lighting poles and trees, which distorts the public view and poses a danger to pedestrians, demanding the provision of regular parking for bicycles.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp No. 0502299551 with a photo if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

