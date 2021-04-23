Cashing

Residents in the Al-Khan and Al-Majaz areas in Sharjah called for the sanitation services to be included in the buildings in which they live, noting that they were disturbed by the daily, and for long periods of time, sewage cars parked in front of the entrances of these buildings to withdraw wastewater, which results in unpleasant odors and pollutes the environment.

Planning

Worshipers demanded planning the squares surrounding the mosques, placing signs indicating the direction of the qiblah, and not exceeding the imam in line-up, noting that some worshipers, due to the haste of their command, unintentionally, go beyond the imam’s standing position, and pray in incorrect directions.

cleanliness

Tenants complain with developers in different regions about the poor hygiene of elevators, roads and common areas in the residential complexes in which they live, and despite complaints to the concerned authorities, the situation remained the same.

sterilization

Readers living in the Emirate of Ajman demanded the periodic sterilization of common places, especially the elevators, which represent a source of inconvenience to residents in many areas, first because of the excess in the number of passengers, and secondly because of the lack of hygiene from the owners.

Scheduling

Readers of the UAE Central Bank called for pressure on banks to facilitate the process of rescheduling debts, for those affected by the Corona pandemic, and indicated that banks impose their conditions upon requesting scheduling, especially with regard to interest rates and fees, which adds burdens to them beyond their capacity.

