Auditors of the Saudi German Hospital noticed a congestion of patients in the section devoted to examining the emerging corona virus, which constitutes an unsuitable environment to limit the spread of the virus.

Residents of some in the Manasir area in Abu Dhabi noticed the deliberate throwing of waste around garbage containers, which distorts the appearance of the area, and encourages the gathering of stray animals and insects, calling for tightening control over such behavior.

A shopper said that two sales representatives, in a popular shopping center, gave contradictory information about the specifications of a home air purifier and humidifier, asking companies to conduct training courses for their employees, so that consumers do not make wrong buying decisions based on their information.

Dealers with banks operating in the local market have suggested facilitating the procedures for mortgaging vehicles, so that this procedure is automatically transferred to the Roads and Transport Authority once the loan period expires, so that they can register it in their names.

The prices of driving training in Abu Dhabi witness a remarkable variation between companies that all operate under the umbrella of the Emirates Driving Company, which calls for intervention to regulate the matter, and impose a uniform price on everyone.

Parents praised the procedures in place in Abu Dhabi schools for students who returned to their seats face to face, but demanded the reopening of school canteens and the organization of purchases from them, as some schools allowed this, and others prevented it.

