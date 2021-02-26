Scooter

Abu Dhabi car drivers have criticized teenagers for using “scooters” in side streets and some main streets, and for driving them in a reckless manner that exposes them and exposes others to danger.

waters

Readers asked about the reason for the difference in the prices of bottles of water that the producing companies deliver to homes, expressing their fear that the matter will be related to the quality specifications of this water.

Maintenance

Tenants in Abu Dhabi called for setting binding standards for the maintenance of rented apartments, noting that some landlords procrastinate in providing maintenance, which causes a deterioration in the condition of the place.

a study

With students complaining about adding lessons that are not present in their children’s textbooks, and teachers explain them to them from a distance, wondering about the feasibility of this matter, especially since each subject has more than one book that contains a large amount of lessons.

return

Readers have complained about the return policy in some famous online stores, as they are very late in reimbursing the money to their owners, despite the fact that they are very fast in deducting customers’ balances upon purchase.

grill

Visitors to the “Al-Jallaf” area complained that some families went to the area for the purpose of barbecue, without observing the general rules or ensuring the cleanliness of the place not designated for family gatherings.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp number

0502299551

Attached with a picture if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ comments

Not attached to the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

