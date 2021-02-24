Trolleys

Complaints from frequent shopping malls about the phenomenon of leaving shopping carts near the main doors and nearby car parks, which confuse traffic and the movement of pedestrians, especially during the weekend.

Cards

Readers noted the scarcity of recharge cards for “du” phone balances in sales outlets, and that they are often limited to the 25 dirhams denomination only.

Buses

Vehicle owners in Dubai complained about traffic violations by large bus drivers, and their failure to adhere to the specified speeds on the highways, citing their harassment by insisting on not giving way to small vehicles passing by.

Discount

Readers complained of a financial deduction from their phone balance, in exchange for renewing a subscription to games that they did not know about and did not participate in, and they said that this is repeated from time to time, as they receive messages worth the amount deducted from the balance in exchange for participating in those games.

gathering

In the evenings, young men and adolescents gather in the dirt area in front of the Al-Thuraya building in Ajman, without any of them committing to the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus.

Maintenance

A vehicle owner asked a car repair shop to replace some parts in his vehicle. The workshop workers told him that the maintenance cost is 600 dirhams, but when he objected and was about to leave, they offered him a generous reduction of up to 50%, which he considered a clear indication of the workshop owners overestimating the value of Maintenance.

