dust

Drivers have complained about the lack of cleanliness of some transport vehicles and minibuses, to the extent that dust sometimes blocks the lights of the background signals, as well as their uncivilized appearance.

Gas

Residents of Abu Dhabi noticed discrepancies in the prices of domestic gas cylinders, as they are sold at three different prices in each of the petrol stations, grocery stores, and mobile transport vehicles, calling for their standardization and tightening control over price manipulation.

Offers

Hotels across the country have recently resorted to competitive means, including offering promotional offers to attract customers during the Ramadan season, including accommodation packages with Iftar and Suhour meals, and at reduced prices.

begging

Residents of different areas in Dubai and Sharjah have noticed the increasing presence of some beggars of different nationalities near the entrances of mosques and restaurants or at parking lots, especially during weekends, when the density of worshipers increases.

pit

Drivers complained about the presence of some potholes at the exit from the roundabout known as “Rona” roundabout in Ajman, towards Sharjah, pointing to the existence of a large hole in the asphalt layer that harms vehicles, and called on the concerned authorities to maintain it.

Procedures

Consumers have reported that retail outlets that sell items that are nearing the end of the day are experiencing great congestion every day, and the absence of precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus.

