urgency

The dealer criticized the great urgency of the representatives working in the telecommunications companies, for the purpose of participating in the promotional offers offered by these companies, and the promotion of home packages, pointing out that the delegates ask many questions to find out the reason, after expressing a desire not to subscribe.

Workshops

A reader called for obliging car garages to ensure the safety of cars while they are in the workshops. He said that he went to collect his vehicle from a car repair garage in Umm Al Quwain, and was surprised that it had been scratched by colliding with another vehicle, so he refused to receive it before it was re-maintained.

Replacement

Dealers said that more than once they received phone calls from people offering to replace their phone numbers with new and distinctive ones, confirming that they work in private companies that have agreements with licensed telecommunications companies, and asking dealers to provide them with information and personal data, wondering about the nature of these companies ’work.

Facilities

Residents of the concerned authorities have requested facilities related to residency for male children over the age of 20 years who are pursuing their university studies outside the country, as they must come to the country every time with a visit visa, calling for facilitating their obtaining residency, to stay with their families, especially during this period during which they study Most of college students are remote.

Implementation

Drivers of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Umm Al Quwain demanded that an “application” be designated to receive photos of the violating vehicles they spot on public roads, in order to limit the excesses committed by some drivers.

