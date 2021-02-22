a queue

Dealers with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank complained about the overcrowding at the only bank’s branch in Ajman, as there is not a day without a long queue, which is greatly exacerbated on holidays and at the beginning of each month, calling for an increase in the number of ATMs and depository machines.

“Producer”

A reader complained about not registering an order to purchase a product that he had purchased from “Amazon”, despite the deduction of the product’s price from his credit card account.

Maintenance

Tenants noticed that many landlords and real estate offices are gradually abandoning maintenance services, and they are now throwing many things, such as replacing damaged parts in bathrooms and kitchens or maintaining them, on tenants, contrary to what is stipulated in contracts, calling on the state’s municipalities and the concerned authorities to tighten control over them.

rubbish

Vehicle owners resort to emptying their cars of debris and rubbish before moving them from public parking lots, without any responsibility and observance of public hygiene standards!

campaign

Readers praised the traffic campaign carried out by Dubai Police to reserve vehicles and motorcycles, which cause annoyance, noise and danger to residents of residential areas, pointing out that some drivers did not take into account the strong sounds that emanate from their cars late at night.

“Bank”

A dealer said that he had contacted a bank operating in the local market more than once regarding a request to release the car’s mortgage, so that he could register it in his name, indicating that he had obtained conflicting information from employees regarding how to implement this procedure.

