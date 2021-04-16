light

Users of the Khorfakkan-Sharjah road have complained that there is a dark area in the curves area, beyond the tunnels, which endangers the safety of drivers, and demanded that it be lit.

Bank

A dealer with Dubai Islamic Bank praised the speed of response from the complaints department in the bank, with the problem of publishing it in the “Sikik” corner, indicating that an employee in the department dealt positively with his complaint, and the amount deducted from his account was returned to him on the same day.

Messages

Readers complained about their continued reception of “fraudulent” messages in the name of “Emirates Post”, asking them for special information about their bank cards to deliver consignments with their names, and demanding the competent authorities to track down the senders and prosecute them.

cleanliness

People who go to the beaches of families in the Dibba Al Fujairah region demanded the intensification of cleaning campaigns there, pointing to the spread of large quantities of waste, which others left without any responsibility towards the environment.

Mosques

Mosque visitors demanded the competent authorities to allocate employees, whose task is to supervise, or to seek the help of volunteers, to follow up the worshipers ’commitment to precautionary measures to confront Corona, especially with regard to diverging and wearing masks, as they noticed that many worshipers did not pay attention to these measures.

insurance

Dealers with private hospitals complained that dentists refrained from providing treatment service before obtaining the approval of the health insurance, which may take days, and the patient spends in pain, and can only wait.

