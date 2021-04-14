Respond

A reader praised the speedy response of the Media Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, with a note he made through the “Skik” corner, regarding the causes of traffic congestion on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, on the side from Dubai to Sharjah, when I called to show interest in the note.

resort

A reader complained that the management of a sports resort in the city of Khalifa in Abu Dhabi prevented a four-year-old girl from eating a banana, under the pretext of preventing food from outside the resort, and that the security official spoke violently with the mother and child who was terrified by this behavior, while the resort did not respond to the complaint submitted by 10 days.

Violations

Drivers observed disturbing aspects in the streets in the period leading up to the Iftar period, including the crazy speed of some while driving their vehicles on the roads, in addition to the sudden deviation, as well as some insistence on entering the lanes by force, and called for intensifying patrols during this period, inflicting violations against those who deserve it.

Lenses

Users of contact lenses suffer from the lack of suitable lenses for them, in terms of type and degree of vision, in the markets, including electronic shopping outlets, without knowing the reason.

Samosas

Residents in Ajman noticed that cafeteria owners displayed “samosas” uncovered without a cover, and put them in bags for consumers, without wearing gloves.

Street

Users of Rabat Street in Dubai praised the expansions that took place on the street from the opposite side of the EPPCO petrol station, which eased traffic and eased congestion.

