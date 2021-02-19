mask

Civil volunteers, working with Dubai Police, to educate the public about the dangers of not adhering to precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus, in a commercial center, had to request the concerned police personnel to take the necessary measures with a person who refused to respond to their request by wearing a mask.

Despite his fear of a police patrol at the end of the road, the driver of a vehicle did not abide by the mandatory traffic line, and tried to cross in front of the cars at the end of the lane, but he was surprised by the presence of a policeman, and tried to apologize, but it was too late.

In light of the occurrence of fraud crimes during the sale of cars, especially those offered by their owners for sale electronically, the registration officers of the Roads and Transport Authority are keen to ask the seller about whether he is charging the price of the car before registering it.

A dealer with a known online store filed a complaint regarding a product that was malfunctioning during the warranty period. Despite the passage of more than a month, he did not receive any response, and upon inquiring about the reason, he discovered that the product is subject to the warranty policy of the manufacturer and not the seller.

Despite the preventive measures applied to confront the Coronavirus, stores classified as popular, due to the cheapness of their products, ignore the average occupancy rates, to exceed the established limits, and consumers find themselves in a human density with which it is impossible to achieve the condition of physical distancing.

Consumers have praised the Fujairah Municipality and the Fishermen’s Association organizing a temporary fish and vegetable market in the Rugailat area, stressing that the preventive measures applied in the market encouraged them to buy.

