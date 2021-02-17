Clothes

Readers were surprised at the donors ’insistence on placing old clothes near the designated boxes, even though they are completely full, and the presence of a notice not to place donations in case the box is full.

infection

Readers in different regions monitored a state of non-compliance with the procedures and precautions necessary to confront the Corona virus, especially in the way of disposing of used masks, as they are thrown on the public road without taking into account the possibility of causing the spread of infection.

Queries

Dealers with banks and telecommunications companies demanded that the answering machine be lifted to respond to their inquiries, and return to customer service directly through specialized employees, as reaching an employee takes a long time, up to 30 minutes on the phone, due to the inability of the answering machine to answer all questions And not understanding much of it.

Respirators

Many readers have noticed wearing face masks made of light fabrics, although there are several studies that favor the use of medical masks to prevent viruses.

Prices

Readers expressed their belief that private hospitals in the country significantly exaggerate the prices of medical analyzes and treatment in the emergency department, which constitutes a great burden on health card holders who pay a percentage of the value of any service, and called on the concerned authorities to monitor these hospitals.

Delivery

Shoppers noticed that some websites advertise sales on what they offer, but at the same time they raise shipping and delivery fees.

