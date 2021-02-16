Implementation

Dealers said that they face slow systems response in banking applications when conducting transactions over the Internet, as well as frequent crashes while navigating between options, demanding to improve the performance of applications while relying on them a lot.

fog

A driver counted six traffic offenses for not leaving a sufficient distance behind the front vehicles while driving on Dubai Al-Ain Road in the middle of the fog in the morning, during a short period, pointing out that the high speeds of some vehicles versus very low speeds for vehicles cause confusion on the road.

Way

A reader in the city of Al-Ain noticed the insistence of some car owners on the wrong turn, as they climbed their cars on the sports and cycling lane behind the Marijib Police Station in order to bypass other vehicles, in a phenomenon threatening the safety of others.

mask

Visitors to medical centers in the country noted the lack of commitment of some patients to follow precautionary health measures, especially with regard to wearing the muzzle and physical distancing, stressing the responsibility of these centers for implementing these measures.

Messages

Clients of Ajman Sewerage Company wished that the company would follow the example of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority in sending messages of thanks to its customers on their mobile phones after they had paid their bills.

waters

Shoppers called on the concerned authorities to check the quality of the water sold in the popular markets, which are known for its reductions throughout the year, and said that the prices of that water drop in some cases to levels that raise doubts about its quality.

